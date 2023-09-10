Clear
Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians play in game 4 of series

By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (68-75, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (0-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -183, Angels +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Los Angeles has a 34-37 record in home games and a 66-77 record overall. The Angels have gone 28-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 32-39 record on the road and a 68-75 record overall. The Guardians are 35-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-33 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

