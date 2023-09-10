Webb ends his 3-game skid in Giants’ 9-1 win over Rockies View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six scoreless innings for his first win in more than a month, Thairo Estrada homered and had three RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-1 on Saturday night.

Mike Yastrzemski had four hits and two RBIs, and J.D. Davis singled twice for San Francisco.

The Giants have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season. They remain 2 1/2 games behind Arizona for the third NL wild card.

Webb (10-12) had lost his last three decisions as San Francisco’s offense accounted for two runs total. Overall, he was winless in six starts dating to Aug. 2 before his second consecutive strong outing against the Rockies. He threw his first career shutout versus Colorado on July 9.

Although the right-hander wasn’t as crisp Saturday, the results were similar. Webb struck out four, walked one and allowed just three singles. He let only one runner advance past first base.

Webb needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning. He got Sean Bouchard to strike out looking with a runner on third to end the fifth, then absorbed a line drive by Ezequiel Tovar that appeared to hit him on the backside in in the sixth.

Ryan Walker, Scott Alexander and Luke Jackson each retired three batters to complete the seven-hitter.

Charlie Blackmon singled off Webb in the sixth and has reached base in all 22 games since coming off the injured list Aug. 14. Elehuris Montero had a sacrifice fly. The last-place Rockies have lost 15 of 18.

The Giants got to Colorado starter Chase Anderson quickly.

Yastrzemski, the leadoff hitter who missed 26 games earlier this season with hamstring injuries, pounded the first pitch Anderson threw to deep center field for a double. Estrada waited one pitch, then crushed a 1-0 cutter into the left-field stands for a 2-0 lead.

Davis doubled off the brick wall in right to begin the fourth, went to third on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s sharp single and scored on a wild pitch by Anderson that bounced in front of catcher Elias Diaz and skipped to the fence near the Giants’ dugout.

Luis Matos, fresh off the first three-hit game of his career, added an RBI single to make it 4-0 before Rockies manager Bud Black changed pitchers.

It didn’t matter much.

After Yastrzemski singled off reliever Gavin Hollowell to drive in Joey Bart, Estrada picked up his third RBI when he hit a fly to center fielder Nolan Jones, who dropped the ball. Jones recovered and got a forceout at second, so no error was charged while Matos scored easily for the Giants.

Yastrzemski added an RBI double as part of San Francisco’s three-run sixth.

Anderson (0-5) allowed six runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Estrada was back in the lineup after being scratched a day earlier because of conjunctivitis.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (3-6, 5.03 ERA) starts the series finale after pitching in relief against San Francisco in June. It will be the Rockies’ first appearance on “Sunday Night Baseball” since 2019. The Giants had not announced a starter.

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press