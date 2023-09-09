Clear
San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies play in game 2 of series

By AP News

Colorado Rockies (51-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-70, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-12, 3.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -253, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 39-31 at home and 71-70 overall. The Giants have a 42-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has a 51-89 record overall and a 22-51 record in road games. The Rockies have a 23-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .267 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 22 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Nolan Jones is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .231 batting average, 7.86 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (pink eye), Austin Slater: day-to-day (dizziness), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

