Kyle Bradish solid for AL-best Orioles, who beat Red Sox 11-2 to run win streak to 6 games

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Bradish struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the fading Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Friday night.

After going 5-1 on the western portion of its nine-game trip, Baltimore posted its sixth straight victory and 12th in the last 15 games. The Orioles extended their streak of series without being swept to 85.

“I saw probably as dominating of a five innings as I’ve seen,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said of Bradish. “Every pitch working. … He’s just getting better and better, and that’s fun to watch.”

Ryan O’Hearn also homered for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins had a two-run double during a four-run sixth inning that chased Boston starter Tanner Houck (4-9).

Connor Wong hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who have lost three straight and eight of 11. On the fringe of the AL wild-card chase, Boston entered the day five games out of the third and final spot.

Mixing his fastball, curve and slider, Bradish (11-6) breezed through five scoreless innings with seven Ks, allowing only one hit before giving up two runs on three hits in the sixth.

“I was really locked in out there,” Bradish said. “Every (breaking pitch) was over the plate, I was throwing a lot of strikes, minimizing damage. I felt really good.”

O’Hearn’s homer sailed a few rows behind Baltimore’s bullpen, making it 1-0 in the fourth.

“A nice round number like that is cool,” O’Hearn said of his 50th career homer.

The Orioles made it 5-0 in the sixth. Mullins hit his double over the head of Alex Verdugo and Austin Hays followed with a single through a draw-in infield. Rutschman added a sacrifice fly.

“The first five innings, good,” Houck said. “The sixth inning past two starts I need to clean it up a little bit. I need to get better. I need to execute pitches a little better. All in all, continue to learn, continue to push myself to get better each time.”

After Baltimore batted around in the top of the inning, Boston got to Bradish in the bottom half. Wong cleared the Green Monster with his shot that left Fenway Park completely and Justin Turner had an RBI double.

The Orioles added two runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth. Aaron Hicks pinch-hit for O’Hearn in the eighth and went 2-for-2, including a two-run single in the ninth.

HIGHLIGHT PLAY

Baltimore’s Ryan McKenna, a defensive replacement, made a leaping grab with his back to the plate before banging into the right-field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Rafael Devers in the eighth.

FOR STARTERS

Bradish has allowed two or fewer runs in six consecutive starts and didn’t walk a batter for just the second time in his 27 outings this season.

Houck looked strong in the first five innings, relying on a sharp slider to strike out five and allow only a run. He’s made it past six innings just once in 17 starts this year.

“He threw the ball well,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “There was some traffic the third time around. His stuff was good, got some swings and misses.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Right fielder Verdugo returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with hamstring tightness. … Right-hander Corey Kluber (injured list since June, right shoulder inflammation) and Pablo Reyes (IL since late August, left elbow inflammation) both started rehab assignments with Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.84 ERA) is slated to make his first career start against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (6-3, 4,46) is set for Boston. He has a 4.18 ERA in five starts since being sidelined with left shoulder inflammation for two months.

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press