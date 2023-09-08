Clear
Astros host the Padres on 5-game home slide

By AP News

San Diego Padres (66-75, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (80-61, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (12-9, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (10-10, 4.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -125, Padres +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres looking to end their five-game home skid.

Houston is 35-34 at home and 80-61 overall. The Astros have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.92.

San Diego is 27-39 in road games and 66-75 overall. The Padres have the top team ERA in the NL at 3.85.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 31 doubles and 26 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 19-for-46 with five doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 55 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .346 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Padres: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (wrist), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

