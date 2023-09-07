Angels host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

Cleveland Guardians (67-73, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-0); Angels: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop their seven-game home slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Los Angeles has a 64-76 record overall and a 32-36 record in home games. The Angels are second in the AL with 201 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cleveland has a 31-37 record in road games and a 67-73 record overall. The Guardians have a 50-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 24 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 67 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 72 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 7-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .253 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press