Dodgers look to avoid series sweep against the Marlins

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (72-67, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.29 ERA, .71 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (8-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -125, Marlins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Miami has a 72-67 record overall and a 40-31 record in home games. The Marlins have a 54-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has an 84-54 record overall and a 37-30 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 45-18 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 14-for-43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 38 home runs while slugging .609. Jason Heyward is 14-for-29 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (head), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

