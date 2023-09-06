Clear
66 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bogaerts leads Padres against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (76-62, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (11-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Philadelphia Phillies after Xander Bogaerts had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-0 win over the Phillies.

San Diego is 39-35 at home and 66-74 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 76-62 overall and 35-36 in road games. The Phillies have a 48-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has a .273 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 21 doubles and 17 home runs. Bogaerts is 16-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 40 home runs while slugging .469. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with seven home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .295 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 