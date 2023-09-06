Suzuki leads Cubs against the Giants after 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (70-69, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (75-64, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tristan Beck (0-0); Cubs: Jordan Wicks (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -144, Giants +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants after Seiya Suzuki’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 39-31 record in home games and a 75-64 record overall. The Cubs rank seventh in the NL with 168 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Francisco has gone 32-38 on the road and 70-69 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.06 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads the Cubs with a .319 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. Suzuki is 13-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .251 for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 11-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press