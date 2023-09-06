Blue Jays bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (77-62, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (42-97, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (3-11, 4.54 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -175, Athletics +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 42-97 overall and 23-47 at home. The Athletics have a 28-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 77-62 record overall and a 42-32 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 7-for-28 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .260 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 13-for-33 with six doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .310 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press