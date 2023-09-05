Clear
Marlins open 3-game series with the Dodgers

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (70-67, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -155, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Miami has a 70-67 record overall and a 38-31 record at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

Los Angeles is 37-28 in road games and 84-52 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 75 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs). Max Muncy is 12-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .295 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

