Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stott leads Phillies against the Padres after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (76-61, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (8-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Padres: Pedro Avila (0-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -112, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the San Diego Padres after Bryson Stott’s four-hit game on Monday.

San Diego has a 38-35 record in home games and a 65-74 record overall. The Padres have a 50-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 35-35 record in road games and a 76-61 record overall. The Phillies have gone 53-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 29 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 70 RBI for the Padres. Juan Soto is 10-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 27 doubles and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .279 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (groin), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 