Stott leads Phillies against the Padres after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (76-61, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (8-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Padres: Pedro Avila (0-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -112, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the San Diego Padres after Bryson Stott’s four-hit game on Monday.

San Diego has a 38-35 record in home games and a 65-74 record overall. The Padres have a 50-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 35-35 record in road games and a 76-61 record overall. The Phillies have gone 53-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 29 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 70 RBI for the Padres. Juan Soto is 10-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 27 doubles and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .279 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (groin), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press