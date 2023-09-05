Blue Jays meet the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (76-62, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (42-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (13-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 5.92 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -190, Athletics +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 23-46 at home and 42-96 overall. The Athletics are 28-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 41-32 record in road games and a 76-62 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .332.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .249 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBI. Ryan Noda is 11-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 home runs, 54 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 13-for-33 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .297 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press