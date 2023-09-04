Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bogaerts leads Padres against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Phillies (75-61, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (14-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Rich Hill (7-13, 5.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -113, Padres -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Xander Bogaerts had four hits on Sunday in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

San Diego is 65-73 overall and 38-34 at home. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Philadelphia has a 75-61 record overall and a 34-35 record on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads San Diego with 28 home runs while slugging .493. Gary Sanchez is 7-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.96 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 