Bogaerts leads Padres against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (75-61, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (65-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (14-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Rich Hill (7-13, 5.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -113, Padres -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Xander Bogaerts had four hits on Sunday in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

San Diego is 65-73 overall and 38-34 at home. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Philadelphia has a 75-61 record overall and a 34-35 record on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads San Diego with 28 home runs while slugging .493. Gary Sanchez is 7-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.96 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press