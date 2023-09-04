Athletics open 3-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (75-62, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (42-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-10, 3.70 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 5.92 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -190, Athletics +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Oakland has a 42-95 record overall and a 23-45 record in home games. The Athletics have a 28-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto is 40-32 in road games and 75-62 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.75.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 48 extra base hits (27 doubles and 21 home runs). Brandon Belt is 9-for-35 with five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press