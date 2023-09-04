Clear
Angels start 3-game series against the Orioles

By AP News

Baltimore Orioles (85-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-73, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (4-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.43 ERA, 2.29 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -182, Angels +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 32-33 record at home and a 64-73 record overall. The Angels rank third in MLB play with 198 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore is 85-51 overall and 43-25 in road games. The Orioles have a 61-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 22 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 17-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 22 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 14-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

