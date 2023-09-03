Athletics try to sweep 3-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (64-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.58 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Athletics: Kyle Muller (1-5, 7.67 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -145, Athletics +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Oakland has a 41-95 record overall and a 22-45 record at home. The Athletics are 27-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 32-39 record on the road and a 64-72 record overall. The Angels rank fourth in MLB play with 196 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 41 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Shea Langeliers is 7-for-32 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Angels: Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press