Cloudy
63 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (64-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (40-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has gone 21-45 in home games and 40-95 overall. The Athletics are 27-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 64-71 record overall and a 32-38 record on the road. The Angels have gone 37-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Angels are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 10-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 65 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 17-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Angels: Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 