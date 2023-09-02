San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (70-65, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (11-9, 2.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 193 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -186, Giants +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

San Diego has gone 36-34 in home games and 63-73 overall. The Padres have a 31-62 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has gone 32-34 on the road and 70-65 overall. The Giants are 51-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 26 home runs, 113 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .261 for the Padres. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 25 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 8-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (hand), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press