Jordan Lyles dominant as Royals crush Red Sox 13-2 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched eight strong innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Boston Red Sox 13-2 Friday night

Lyles (4-15), who leads the major leagues in losses, had one of his best outings of the season for the Royals. He allowed two runs on four hits, struck out seven and did not give up a walk. The Royals gave him a big lead early, and he cruised. He didn’t allow a run until Alex Verdugo’s two-out home run in the eighth.

Salvador Perez hit two home runs for his second multi-homer game of the season, the first since May 2 against Baltimore. Nick Loftin, who was making his major league debut, was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

James Paxton (7-5) allowed six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. put the Royals on the board in the first inning with his 28th home run of the season. He’s two home runs away from becoming the first Royal ever with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. He already has 38 stolen bases.

Perez followed with his 20th, his seventh season with at least 20 home runs. He trails only George Brett, who had eight 20 home run seasons, in that category in franchise history.

Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia, Witt and Perez drove in runs in the Royals scored four-runs second inning.

Loftin had a double in the third for his first hit and RBI. He led off the sixth with a single and scored his first run on Isbel’s double. Perez and Nelson Velazquez each hit two-run homers in the Royals’ six-run sixth.

TRANSACTIONS:

Royals: OF Edward Olivares was recalled from Triple-A Omaha; RHP James McArthur was recalled from Triple-A Omaha; IF Nick Loftin was selected from Triple-A Omaha; RHP Brady Singer was placed on the Paternity List and RHP Joe Barlow was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT:

The Red Sox will send RHP Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. The Royals have not yet announced a starter.

Former Royals World Series-winning manager Ned Yost will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame prior to the game.

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press