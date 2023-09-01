Clear
Athletics play the Angels in first of 3-game series

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (64-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-10, 4.17 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-11, 4.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -150, Athletics +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Oakland is 39-95 overall and 20-45 in home games. The Athletics have gone 26-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 64-70 record overall and a 32-37 record on the road. The Angels have gone 43-20 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Angels are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 22 home runs while slugging .463. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-32 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs while slugging .661. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

