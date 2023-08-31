Giants visit the Padres to start 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (69-64, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-72, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Pedro Avila (0-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants to start a four-game series.

San Diego has a 62-72 record overall and a 35-33 record in home games. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.90.

San Francisco has a 69-64 record overall and a 31-33 record in road games. The Giants are 42-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 home runs, 111 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Garrett Cooper is 11-for-35 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 41 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 9-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press