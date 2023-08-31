Clear
69.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Braves take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Atlanta Braves (87-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 236 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -135, Dodgers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 83-49 record overall and a 46-21 record at home. The Dodgers are 65-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 43-23 on the road and 87-45 overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .502.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .342 batting average, and has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 59 walks and 90 RBI. Mookie Betts is 22-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .590. Marcell Ozuna is 16-for-38 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .313 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 