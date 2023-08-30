Dodgers host the Diamondbacks, look to extend home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -155, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 45-21 record at home and an 82-49 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Arizona has a 69-64 record overall and a 34-32 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are ninth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .341 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 51 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Mookie Betts is 21-for-41 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .303 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press