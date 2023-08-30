Clear
Batten leads Padres against the Cardinals following 4-hit game

By AP News

San Diego Padres (62-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-76, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Rich Hill (7-13, 5.28 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -112, Padres -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals after Mat Batten’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 29-38 record in home games and a 57-76 record overall. The Cardinals are eighth in MLB play with 179 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Diego has gone 27-38 in road games and 62-71 overall. The Padres have a 47-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 52 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .276 for the Padres. Garrett Cooper is 11-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .206 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Padres: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

