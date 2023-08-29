Dodgers host the Diamondbacks, look to continue home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -202, Diamondbacks +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 44-21 in home games and 81-49 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .458.

Arizona is 34-31 on the road and 69-63 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 54-31 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has 13 doubles, 31 home runs and 85 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 20-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 63 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press