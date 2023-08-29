San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (68-65, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-63, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -163, Reds +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 68-63 overall and 37-30 at home. The Giants have a 35-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 37-31 in road games and 68-65 overall. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .296 for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .268 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press