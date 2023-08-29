Clear
Reds place top rookie Matt McClain on IL with oblique injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed standout rookie infielder Matt McClain on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique on Monday.

A candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, McClain is batting .290 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 89 games.

“We’re really hoping it’s on the mild side and he can return quickly,” manager David Bell said before the Reds played at San Francisco. “I think he’ll have a chance to get it better quick now, because he was playing with it and he can really get on top of the treatment.”

McClain had been feeling pain in his right side for several days. After the situation worsened over the weekend, the 24-year-old notified the Reds’ coaching staff.

“It’s just one of those things where players play through all kinds of stuff,” Bell said. “It’s still early in his career. Never having that injury, I don’t think he knew what it was. He just thought it was normal soreness, and it just got to a point where he was feeling it too much.”

The Reds activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the seven-day concussion list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

