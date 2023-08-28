Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 80-49 record overall and a 43-21 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 64-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 69-62 overall and 34-30 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.57.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 home runs, 73 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .315 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-38 with six doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .270 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-32 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 