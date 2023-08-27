Brewers host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (61-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (10-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee has a 72-57 record overall and a 37-27 record in home games. The Brewers are 26-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 26-36 in road games and 61-69 overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .282 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 25 home runs while slugging .462. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press