Red Sox take on the Dodgers in series rubber match

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-61, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-7, 5.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston is 36-29 in home games and 69-61 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .440 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 36-28 record in road games and a 79-49 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 198 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .514. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 36 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-38 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: day-to-day (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

