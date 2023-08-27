Clear
Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox meet in game 4 of series

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (38-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -133, Athletics +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 27-37 record at home and a 51-79 record overall. The White Sox have gone 31-66 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland has a 38-92 record overall and an 18-47 record in road games. The Athletics have a 26-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Athletics are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 67 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs while hitting .247 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 7.88 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

