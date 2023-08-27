Clear
Mets aim to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (63-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (59-71, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -121, Angels +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets come into a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels after losing four straight games.

New York has a 31-30 record in home games and a 59-71 record overall. The Mets have a 41-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 63-67 overall and 31-34 on the road. The Angels are 46-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .266 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 20 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (head), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Chase Silseth: day-to-day (head), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (illness), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

