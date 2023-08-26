Clear
Braves seek to prolong win streak, play the Giants

By AP News

Atlanta Braves (83-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-62, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (4-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Giants: Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -154, Giants +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 35-29 at home and 66-62 overall. The Giants have gone 38-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has gone 39-22 in road games and 83-44 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .344 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles and 18 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 15-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .334 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-32 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Braves: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

