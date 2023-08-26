Mets look to break losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (62-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (59-70, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (4-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 6.42 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -127, Mets +107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets come into a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels after losing three straight games.

New York has a 31-29 record at home and a 59-70 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 62-67 record overall and a 30-34 record in road games. The Angels have gone 35-54 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .255 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 44 home runs while slugging .665. Brandon Drury is 7-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 3-7, .213 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press