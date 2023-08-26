Clear
Padres look to stop 3-game road skid, play the Brewers

By AP News

San Diego Padres (61-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Pedro Avila (0-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -138, Padres +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to stop their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 71-57 record overall and a 36-27 record in home games. The Brewers have a 26-11 record in games decided by one run.

San Diego has gone 26-35 in road games and 61-68 overall. The Padres have gone 45-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 14-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (hamstring), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

