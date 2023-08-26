Clear
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Allen leads Athletics against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (38-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (2-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-6, 5.30 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -123, Athletics +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox after Nick Allen had four hits on Friday in a 12-4 win over the White Sox.

Chicago has a 26-37 record in home games and a 50-79 record overall. The White Sox are 39-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 38-91 overall and 18-46 on the road. The Athletics are 24-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .263 for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 22 home runs while slugging .477. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 8.18 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 