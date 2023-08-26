Allen leads Athletics against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (38-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (2-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-6, 5.30 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -123, Athletics +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox after Nick Allen had four hits on Friday in a 12-4 win over the White Sox.

Chicago has a 26-37 record in home games and a 50-79 record overall. The White Sox are 39-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 38-91 overall and 18-46 on the road. The Athletics are 24-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .263 for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 22 home runs while slugging .477. Shea Langeliers is 8-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 8.18 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press