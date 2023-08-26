Clear
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Freeman leads Dodgers against the Red Sox following 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-48, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (68-61, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (7-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -134, Red Sox +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston has a 68-61 record overall and a 35-29 record in home games. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.36.

Los Angeles has a 79-48 record overall and a 36-27 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .455 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .517. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .604. Miguel Rojas is 7-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .307 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (hamstring), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 