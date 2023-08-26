Clear
Arizona's Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer

By AP News
Arizona’s Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen.

One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove.

Arizona’s Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed.

The umpires initially ruled Pham’s shot a home run and fans cheered after seeing the kid’s catch.

A video review called him out for fan’s interference, leading to boos across Chase Field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

