Clear
74.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (37-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-78, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Zach Neal (0-0, 8.25 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -194, Athletics +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 26-36 record at home and a 50-78 record overall. The White Sox have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland is 17-46 in road games and 37-91 overall. The Athletics have a 23-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 22 home runs, 37 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .245 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .266 batting average, 7.77 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 