Athletics play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (37-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-78, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Zach Neal (0-0, 8.25 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, nine strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -194, Athletics +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 26-36 record at home and a 50-78 record overall. The White Sox have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland is 17-46 in road games and 37-91 overall. The Athletics have a 23-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 22 home runs, 37 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .245 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .266 batting average, 7.77 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press