Angels bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mets

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (61-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (59-69, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-10, 4.31 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (10-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -135, Angels +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to end their four-game slide with a win against the New York Mets.

New York has a 31-28 record in home games and a 59-69 record overall. The Mets have a 42-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 29-34 record in road games and a 61-67 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 23 home runs, 53 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .255 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, seven triples and 44 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 8-for-30 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels: 3-7, .207 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (arm fatigue), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

