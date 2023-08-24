Clear
White Sox host the Athletics to open 4-game series

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (36-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-77, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 5.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -150, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox open a four-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Chicago is 50-77 overall and 26-35 at home. The White Sox are 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 16-46 record in road games and a 36-91 record overall. The Athletics are 23-74 in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 13-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 16-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .249 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

