Anderson scores winning run in the 10th as the White Sox end Mariners’ 8-game win streak View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a Seattle throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ season-best eight-game winning streak with a 5-4, 10-inning victory on Wednesday.

Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh threw to second base in a pickoff attempt following a pitch from Justin Topa. J.P. Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third in an effort to get Anderson. But the Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson crossed the plate with the winning run.

“Not the way we drew it up, but it was a major league win,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said, a day after the club fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

Trayce Thompson hit his sixth home run — his first since joining the club on Aug. 3 — to left in the sixth for the White Sox, who avoided a sweep and ended a two-game skid.

Topa (3-4) took the loss after Seattle rallied for three runs in the ninth to take a 4-3 lead. The White Sox countered with a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

“To come back and win in that fashion was nice,” said Andrew Benintendi, whose pinch-hit single tied the game in the ninth. “Credit to the guys who played all nine. It was definitely hotter than it looked.”

Sammy Peralta (2-0), the last of six Chicago relievers, earned the win.

Chicago’s Michael Kopech kept the Mariners scoreless for the first four innings but left with what the team said was leg cramps after throwing a few warmup pitches in the fifth inning. He walked four and struck out five while allowing just a first-inning single.

Seattle starter George Kirby was charged with three runs and allowed eight hits while striking out nine in the first 5 2/3 innings.

“It was an outstanding trip,” manager Scott Servais said after the Mariners wrapped up an 8-2 road swing. “At the end of a trip, it would’ve been easy to pack it in and say ‘great trip.

“Our guys don’t do that. They fought to the end.”

Anderson, back in the lineup after serving a five-game suspension for his role in an Aug. 5 fight with Cleveland’s José Ramírez, knocked in Carlos Pérez with a single in the third to give the White Sox an early lead.

Seattle got its first run in the seventh, when pinch-hitter José Caballero walked, stole second and third and scored on Josh Rojas’ bunt single. Julio Rodríguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 3-2 in the ninth before Eugenio Suárez followed with a two-run single to put Seattle ahead.

HOT ONE

It was 95 degrees (35 Celsius) at the first pitch, but stifling humidity made it feel even hotter. The White Sox sold 15,759 tickets for the game, but it appeared some of those fans opted to stay somewhere cool. Most in attendance chose the shadiest parts of the park to enjoy the action.

“That’s one of the hottest games I’ve ever been a part of,” said Servais, an 11-year catcher who recalled steamy days on the artificial turf of St. Louis.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox recalled RHP Edgar Navarro and LHP Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. INF Zach Remillard was optioned to Charlotte and RHP Brent Honeywell was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Rodríguez was back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game due to illness. … C Cal Raleigh pinch hit in the ninth, a day after he was struck by an Elvis Andrus foul ball.

White Sox: The club said Kopech is day to day, but the right-hander said after the game the early exit was due to the heat.

UP NEXT

Seattle: After an off day Thursday, the Mariners return home where Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.78 ERA) faces fellow RHP Brady Singer (8-9, 5.04) in Friday’s series opener against Kansas City.

Chicago RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.79) starts Thursday night to begin a four-game series against visiting Oakland’s Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 5.91).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By SCOTT HELD

Associated Press