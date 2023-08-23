Clear
Reds meet the Angels with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

Cincinnati Reds (65-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-65, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -167, Reds +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 32-31 in home games and 61-65 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 65-61 record overall and a 34-27 record on the road. The Reds are 45-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 43 home runs while slugging .659. Brandon Drury is 8-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .276 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. Matt McLain is 11-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .198 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

