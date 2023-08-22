Clear
84.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness.

The team made the move with the All-Star hitter before opening a three-game series against the Guardians.

To fill the roster spot, the NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 36-year-old Martinez hasn’t played since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue.

Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games. But he’s been struggling since the All-Star break. He hit his 300th career home run in June.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 