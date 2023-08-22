Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (65-60, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-57, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -151, Giants +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia is 68-57 overall and 35-24 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

San Francisco is 65-60 overall and 30-32 on the road. The Giants are 37-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 17 home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .304 for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 12-for-29 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

