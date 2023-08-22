Royals look to end road slide, play the Athletics

Kansas City Royals (40-87, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-90, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0); Athletics: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -120, Athletics +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to break a three-game road skid.

Oakland has a 35-90 record overall and a 19-44 record in home games. The Athletics have a 23-73 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Kansas City has a 17-47 record in road games and a 40-87 record overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 17-for-41 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Maikel Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 18-for-44 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .244 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 3-7, .303 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press