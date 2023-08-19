Clear
San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-64, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0); Padres: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -164, Diamondbacks +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

San Diego is 59-64 overall and 33-30 at home. The Padres have gone 28-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Arizona has gone 32-30 on the road and 62-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 48-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim leads the Padres with a .281 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 57 walks and 45 RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .276 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 19 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs. Christian Walker is 13-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

