San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-64, fourth in the NL West)
San Diego; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0); Padres: TBD
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -164, Diamondbacks +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
San Diego is 59-64 overall and 33-30 at home. The Padres have gone 28-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Arizona has gone 32-30 on the road and 62-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 48-29 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim leads the Padres with a .281 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 57 walks and 45 RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Ketel Marte has a .276 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 19 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs. Christian Walker is 13-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Diamondbacks: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs
INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)
Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press