Clear
73.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Harris II leads Braves against the Giants after 4-hit outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (64-58, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Braves: Yonny Chirinos (5-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -119, Giants -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Michael Harris II had four hits on Friday in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

Atlanta has gone 41-20 in home games and 79-42 overall. The Braves have gone 37-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has gone 29-30 on the road and 64-58 overall. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .608. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 16 home runs while slugging .535. Michael Conforto is 10-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .303 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Giants: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 