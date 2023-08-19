Marlins bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Miami Marlins (64-59, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -143, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 41-21 record in home games and a 74-47 record overall. The Dodgers are 32-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami is 27-32 in road games and 64-59 overall. The Marlins are 48-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .338 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 16-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .361 for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 15-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press